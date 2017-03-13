Africa: Putting the U.S. First, At Africa's Expense
In November 2016, the United States concluded one of the most divisive presidential elections in its history. It is also hard to identify any public policy issues around which there have been strong and stable bipartisan cooperation in recent years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|50 min
|ghostwriter88
|17
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Thu
|Abamdoned memories
|123
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Thu
|Texxy
|276,627
|The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Do Trump supporters care about Reagan?
|Feb 26
|inbred Genius
|1
|Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San...
|Feb 25
|woz75
|1
|News Pence to address politically potent Republ...
|Feb 25
|spocko
|4
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC