Would you believe that a Post critic was fired for hating 'Star Wars'? Well don't.

With the continued revival of the "Star Wars" movies, I'm wondering if a particular "fact" I heard is true. Was a Washington Post film critic fired after panning the first "Star Wars" movie? "That's the first time I've heard that particular whopper," said Gary Arnold , who reviewed movies for The Post from 1969 to 1984.

