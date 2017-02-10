Which 'Hunger Games' district would Washington be in?
The data is in, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics finds Washington to have one of the most diverse economies in Panem er a The United States. For those unfamiliar with Katniss, Panem, Gale and the Capitol, here's a little catch-up: In author Suzanne Collins' "The Hunger Games" trilogy - which was made into a film series - Panem is a futuristic republic with 12 districts that formed following a disastrous conflict in North America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|1 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|11
|Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, ...
|Feb 19
|Mikey
|2
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|Feb 16
|PUTINs POODLE
|10
|Washington's top lawyer uses strategic streak t...
|Feb 12
|circuses
|8
|the purge. 2017
|Feb 12
|Role
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes...
|Feb 1
|RushFan666
|23
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC