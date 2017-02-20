What's open and closed on Presidents' Day
The city of Chadron, for example, has its city council meeting tonight on its usual Monday but the Hot Springs council is waiting a day and meeting tomorrow. Presidents Day falls on Monday, this year, giving Americans a chance to celebrate the country's chief executives that have served the USA during prosperity and turmoil.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, ...
|Sun
|Mikey
|2
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|Feb 16
|PUTINs POODLE
|10
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Feb 15
|Now_What-
|8
|Washington's top lawyer uses strategic streak t...
|Feb 12
|circuses
|8
|the purge. 2017
|Feb 12
|Role
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes...
|Feb 1
|RushFan666
|23
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC