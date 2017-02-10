Washington's top lawyer uses strategi...

Washington's top lawyer uses strategic streak to fight Trump

Washington's top lawyer uses strategic streak to fight Trump

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, center, speaks with Solicitor General Noah Purcell, left, and Civil Rights Unit Chief Colleen Melody in a hallway before a news conference about a federal appeals court's refusal to ... . Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson speaks at a news conference about a federal appeals court's refusal to reinstate President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2... .

RULE OF LAW NOT TRUMP

Surrey, Canada

#1 12 hrs ago
Good to see there are still decent Americans able to actually read their Constitution!

davy

Colby, KS

#2 12 hrs ago
RULE OF LAW NOT TRUMP wrote:
Good to see there are still decent Americans able to actually read their Constitution!
where were they when obama did the same in 2011?

RULE OF LAW NOT TRUMP

Surrey, Canada

#3 11 hrs ago
davy wrote:
<quoted text>

where were they when obama did the same in 2011?
Your latest "alternative fact"" is that Obama banned all immigration from these countries in 2011?

If that is true, why is Trump so stupid as to redundantly make an amateurish EO to do the very same thing and have it fail???

Is Trump really THAT STUPID???
davy

Colby, KS

#4 11 hrs ago
RULE OF LAW NOT TRUMP wrote:
<quoted text>

Your latest "alternative fact"" is that Obama banned all immigration from these countries in 2011?

If that is true, why is Trump so stupid as to redundantly make an amateurish EO to do the very same thing and have it fail???

Is Trump really THAT STUPID???
it was not challenged when obozo did it,are you that stupid?
RULE OF LAW NOT TRUMP

Surrey, Canada

#5 11 hrs ago
davy wrote:
<quoted text>

it was not challenged when obozo did it,are you that stupid?
So Obama did it legally and competently, and Trump tried to do it amateurishly and ineptly, is your point?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#6 11 hrs ago
RULE OF LAW NOT TRUMP wrote:
<quoted text>

Your latest "alternative fact"" is that Obama banned all immigration from these countries in 2011?

If that is true, why is Trump so stupid as to redundantly make an amateurish EO to do the very same thing and have it fail???

Is Trump really THAT STUPID???
How do you figure it was a "fail" Loser?

Judge Gorton ruled the EO is legal - all President Trump needs to proceed.
RULE OF LAW NOT TRUMP

Surrey, Canada

#7 11 hrs ago
Trump your President wrote:
<quoted text>

How do you figure it was a "fail" Loser?

Judge Gorton ruled the EO is legal - all President Trump needs to proceed.
So Trump's statement that he will likely draft a new EO next week was just him showing his ignorance and laziness again?
circuses

Rio Rancho, NM

#8 9 hrs ago
never heard of a circus appeals court giving a ruling that referred to NO federal law or statute for precedent in their findings. Liberal kooks making it up out of thin air. of course with the 9th circus getting 86% of their rulings overturned it's pretty obvious how good a judges they are. They need their pay and bennies and budgets cut 86%.
