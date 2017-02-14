Washington's basic driver's license f...

Washington's basic driver's license fails federal Real Id requirements

Your driver's license might not fly with airport security in less than a year's time if the state fails to meet federal identification and travel laws. Enacted by Congress in 2005, the REAL ID Act established minimum-security standards for Homeland Security to apply when examining state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards to prevent their use by terrorists.

