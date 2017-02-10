Washingtonians cheer court order stop...

Washingtonians cheer court order stopping Muslim ban nationwide

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Northwest Asian Weekly

On Feb. 3, Judge James L. Robart of the Western District of Washington ruled in favor of the Washington State Attorney General's motion for a temporary restraining order on key sections of President Donald Trump's so-called "Muslim ban." Bob Ferguson, the Washington State Attorney General, argued the provisions were illegal and unconstitutional.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Asian Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 17 hr Taylor 1
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? Thu Truth and Justice 6
the purge. 2017 Thu y-que 1
News Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes... Feb 1 RushFan666 23
News H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Repr... Jan 31 spud 2
Volcanoes Are Probably Mostly Man-made Jan 30 elephant1941 1
News Obama envisioned a bridge across party lines. I... Jan 16 Democrats for Trump 4
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,638 • Total comments across all topics: 278,757,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC