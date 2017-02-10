Washingtonians cheer court order stopping Muslim ban nationwide
On Feb. 3, Judge James L. Robart of the Western District of Washington ruled in favor of the Washington State Attorney General's motion for a temporary restraining order on key sections of President Donald Trump's so-called "Muslim ban." Bob Ferguson, the Washington State Attorney General, argued the provisions were illegal and unconstitutional.
