Washington state's sickest regions wo...

Washington state's sickest regions would take biggest hit if Obamacare is repealed

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Times

Data show that regions in the state with the highest percentage of people with insurance made possible through the Affordable Care Act - better known as Obamacare - are in rural areas that also have the highest rates of death from medical conditions among people under 65. A repeal of Obamacare would hit Washington hard - but nowhere harder than in parts of the state where people are the sickest. The Affordable Care Act - better known as Obamacare - vastly expanded Medicaid enrollment by extending elligibilty to low-income people under age 65. Washington is one of 31 states, plus the District of Columbia , that had adopted the Medicaid expansion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News Pence to address politically potent Republ... 53 min anonymous 1
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? Thu Prophet Atlantis 16
News Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, ... Feb 19 Mikey 2
News Trump, Putin could have meeting before July Feb 16 PUTINs POODLE 10
News Washington's top lawyer uses strategic streak t... Feb 12 circuses 8
the purge. 2017 Feb 12 Role 2
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,190 • Total comments across all topics: 279,129,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC