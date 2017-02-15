Washington state's sickest regions would take biggest hit if Obamacare is repealed

Data show that regions in the state with the highest percentage of people with insurance made possible through the Affordable Care Act - better known as Obamacare - are in rural areas that also have the highest rates of death from medical conditions among people under 65. A repeal of Obamacare would hit Washington hard - but nowhere harder than in parts of the state where people are the sickest. The Affordable Care Act - better known as Obamacare - vastly expanded Medicaid enrollment by extending elligibilty to low-income people under age 65. Washington is one of 31 states, plus the District of Columbia , that had adopted the Medicaid expansion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.