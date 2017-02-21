Washington State Supreme Court Rules Flower Shop Discriminated Against Gay Couple
The Washington Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously ruled that a florist in Richland violated the state's anti-discrimination law when she denied service to a same-sex couple for their wedding. Curt Freed and Robert Ingersoll were refused service by Barronelle Stutzman, owner of Arlene's Flowers in Richland because they are gay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pridesource.com.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|37 min
|Prophet Atlantis
|16
|Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, ...
|Feb 19
|Mikey
|2
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|Feb 16
|PUTINs POODLE
|10
|Washington's top lawyer uses strategic streak t...
|Feb 12
|circuses
|8
|the purge. 2017
|Feb 12
|Role
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes...
|Feb 1
|RushFan666
|23
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC