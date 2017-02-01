Washington State Senate passes Republicans' school levy swipe scheme on a party-line vote
Thanks to the arrival of newly-minted Senator Shelley Short and the return of Doug Ericksen from the District of Columbia, Republicans in the Washington State Senate were today able to pass the school levy swipe scheme they introduced late last week with no votes to spare. Substitute Senate Bill 5607 , concerning education , passed out of the Senate on a party line vote just a little bit ago.
