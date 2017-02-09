Washington Records - Thu, 09 Feb 2017 PST
Michael P. Buchwald, 25; three months in jail, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault-domestic violence. Hykeem Nelson, 25; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, two years probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree theft.
