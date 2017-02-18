Washington Records - Sat, 18 Feb 2017 PST
Louis J. Stephens, 26; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, after pleading guilty to violation of order. Michele R. Meyer, 30; $36 restitution, four months in jail with credit given for 35 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.
