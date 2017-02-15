Washington ready to fight if necessary to keep its legal pot
Washington state is ready to fight if necessary to keep its legal marijuana, Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Thursday after White House spokesman Sean Spicer hinted at a federal crackdown. Spicer offered no details about what any renewed federal efforts in legal-pot states might entail, but said he expected "greater enforcement" and drew a distinction between marijuana use for medical and recreational purposes.
