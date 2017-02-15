Washington ready to fight if necessar...

Washington ready to fight if necessary to keep its legal pot

12 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

Washington state is ready to fight if necessary to keep its legal marijuana, Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Thursday after White House spokesman Sean Spicer hinted at a federal crackdown. Spicer offered no details about what any renewed federal efforts in legal-pot states might entail, but said he expected "greater enforcement" and drew a distinction between marijuana use for medical and recreational purposes.

