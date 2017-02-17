Washington lawmakers seek help for tiny home market
The Olympian reports that Rep. Brian Blake, an Aberdeen Democrat, has sponsored a bill that lets cities and counties reduce room-size requirements so tiny house builders can create smaller homes without violating building codes. Martin Hammer, a San Francisco-area architect, says many small houses don't comply with state codes, but in most cases they are built and used safely under the radar of code enforcers.
