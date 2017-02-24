Washington Gov. Signs Executive Order...

Washington Gov. Signs Executive Order Barring State Officials From Complying With ICE

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed an executive order Thursday that would bar state and local law enforcement officials from arresting illegal immigrants at the request of federal officials. The order comes after Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly signed an executive order Monday calling for an expansion of the 287 program in which state and local law enforcement officials enforce federal immigration law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News Pence to address politically potent Republ... 4 hr anonymous 1
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? Thu Prophet Atlantis 16
News Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, ... Feb 19 Mikey 2
News Trump, Putin could have meeting before July Feb 16 PUTINs POODLE 10
News Washington's top lawyer uses strategic streak t... Feb 12 circuses 8
the purge. 2017 Feb 12 Role 2
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,242 • Total comments across all topics: 279,133,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC