Washington Gov. Signs Executive Order Barring State Officials From Complying With ICE
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed an executive order Thursday that would bar state and local law enforcement officials from arresting illegal immigrants at the request of federal officials. The order comes after Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly signed an executive order Monday calling for an expansion of the 287 program in which state and local law enforcement officials enforce federal immigration law.
