Washington court rules against florist in gay wedding case

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2016, file photo, Barronelle Stutzman, left, a Richland, Wash., florist who was fined for denying service to a gay couple in 2013, smiles as she is surrounded by supporters after a hearing befor... OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington Supreme Court ruled unanimously Thursday that a florist who refused to provide services for a same-sex wedding broke the state's antidiscrimination law, even though she claimed doing so would violate her religious beliefs.

