Washington court rules against florist in gay wedding case
In this Nov. 15, 2016, file photo, Curt Freed, left, and his husband Robert Ingersoll, the couple who sued florist Barronelle Stutzman for refusing to provide services for their wedding, smile after a hearing before Washington's Supreme Court in Bellevue, Wash. The Washington Supreme Court on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, has unanimously ruled that Stutzman, broke the state's antidiscrimination law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|19 hr
|PUTINs POODLE
|10
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Wed
|Now_What-
|8
|Washington's top lawyer uses strategic streak t...
|Feb 12
|circuses
|8
|the purge. 2017
|Feb 12
|Role
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes...
|Feb 1
|RushFan666
|23
|H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Repr...
|Jan 31
|spud
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC