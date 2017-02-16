Washington court rules against floris...

Washington court rules against florist in gay wedding case

In this Nov. 15, 2016, file photo, Curt Freed, left, and his husband Robert Ingersoll, the couple who sued florist Barronelle Stutzman for refusing to provide services for their wedding, smile after a hearing before Washington's Supreme Court in Bellevue, Wash. The Washington Supreme Court on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, has unanimously ruled that Stutzman, broke the state's antidiscrimination law.

