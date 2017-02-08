Washington Beer Open House - Saturday, February 25
More than 100 breweries have signed up to participate in Washington Beer Open House . What's that, you may ask? Well, on Saturday, February 25th from noon 'til 5:00, breweries across the state open their doors and invite you in to tour the brewery, sample some beers, enjoy special releases, and more.
