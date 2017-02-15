University of Washington marks 75th anniversary of injustice and American concentration camps
Tetsuden Kashima, UW professor emeritus of American ethnic studies, Dee Simon, Baral family executive director of the Holocaust Center for Humanity, Lorraine Bannai, professor of lawyering skills at Seattle University School of Law and the director of the Fred T. Korematsu Center for Law and Equality. When race prejudice, war hysteria, and a failure of political leadership combine to cause the removal of University of Washington students, professors, and others, the annual Day of Remembrance takes on a special meaning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Asian Weekly.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|23 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|16
|Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, ...
|Feb 19
|Mikey
|2
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|Feb 16
|PUTINs POODLE
|10
|Washington's top lawyer uses strategic streak t...
|Feb 12
|circuses
|8
|the purge. 2017
|Feb 12
|Role
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes...
|Feb 1
|RushFan666
|23
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC