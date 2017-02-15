University of Washington marks 75th a...

University of Washington marks 75th anniversary of injustice and American concentration camps

Tetsuden Kashima, UW professor emeritus of American ethnic studies, Dee Simon, Baral family executive director of the Holocaust Center for Humanity, Lorraine Bannai, professor of lawyering skills at Seattle University School of Law and the director of the Fred T. Korematsu Center for Law and Equality. When race prejudice, war hysteria, and a failure of political leadership combine to cause the removal of University of Washington students, professors, and others, the annual Day of Remembrance takes on a special meaning.

