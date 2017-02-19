Two very different leaders: Canada's Trudeau to meet Trump in Washington, D.C.
On Washington, D.C., visit last year, Trudeau meets Washington's U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell. Then-Secretary of State John Kerry is in the middle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|10 hr
|Truth and Justice
|6
|the purge. 2017
|11 hr
|y-que
|1
|Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes...
|Feb 1
|RushFan666
|23
|H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Repr...
|Jan 31
|spud
|2
|Volcanoes Are Probably Mostly Man-made
|Jan 30
|elephant1941
|1
|Obama envisioned a bridge across party lines. I...
|Jan 16
|Democrats for Trump
|4
|Is it time to get rid of the electoral college?
|Dec '16
|coyote505
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC