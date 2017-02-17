Trump's promises hit Washington reali...

Trump's promises hit Washington reality in first month

Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

President Donald Trump is facing a humbling prospect: The same Washington buzzsaw that frustrated his 44 predecessors can pose significant hurdles for him as well. In his first month in office, Trump has found the vast government machine can't be reset at a president's whim with the same ease that an executive can manage a business.

