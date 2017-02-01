Trumpa s Unconfirmed Nominees More Than All Presidents Combined at Two-Week Mark

President Donald Trump has more unconfirmed Cabinet nominees at this point in his term than all previous presidents combined, according to an ABC News analysis of data from the Congressional Research Service. Since 1789 and before the Trump administration, there have been only 10 times a president's initial Cabinet nominees remained unconfirmed by the U.S. Senate two weeks into their terms, according to the data.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXL-AM Portland.