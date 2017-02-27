Trump signs executive order on black colleges
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday aimed at signalling his commitment to historically black colleges and universities, saying that those schools will be "an absolute priority for this White House." HBCU presidents are hoping Congress will bolster Trump's actions to strengthen the schools with dramatically increased funding in the upcoming federal budget.
