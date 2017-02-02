Trump Shreds Clinton-Era Trade Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump, Wilbur Ross, Trump's pick for Commerce Secretary and Senior advisor and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner attends a meeting with congressional leaders to discuss trade deals at the at the Roosevelt room of the White House in Washington U.S., February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria President Donald Trump urged Congress to speed up the process of either renegotiating or replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement during a Thursday meeting with lawmakers at the White House.

