Trump defends approach to Putin, says Pence will investigate alleged fraud In interview, president also says he will appoint commission on alleged voter fraud Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kb4Vgw WASHINGTON - While defending his diplomatic approach to Russian President Vladimir Putin - and suggesting that Putin's regime is equivalent to past U.S. governments - President Trump said in a pre-Super Bowl interview broadcast Sunday that Vice President Pence will head a special commission to investigate unproven claims of voter fraud in last year's election.

