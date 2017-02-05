Trump defends approach to Putin, says Pence will investigate alleged fraud
Trump defends approach to Putin, says Pence will investigate alleged fraud In interview, president also says he will appoint commission on alleged voter fraud Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kb4Vgw WASHINGTON - While defending his diplomatic approach to Russian President Vladimir Putin - and suggesting that Putin's regime is equivalent to past U.S. governments - President Trump said in a pre-Super Bowl interview broadcast Sunday that Vice President Pence will head a special commission to investigate unproven claims of voter fraud in last year's election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|9 hr
|Eric
|5
|Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes...
|Feb 1
|RushFan666
|23
|H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Repr...
|Jan 31
|spud
|2
|Volcanoes Are Probably Mostly Man-made
|Jan 30
|elephant1941
|1
|Obama envisioned a bridge across party lines. I...
|Jan 16
|Democrats for Trump
|4
|Is it time to get rid of the electoral college?
|Dec '16
|coyote505
|3
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|rider
|276,617
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC