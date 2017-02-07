TODAY: Arina Grossu to Testify Before Washington State Legislature in Support of Religious Freedom
WASHINGTON, D.C. Arina Grossu, Director of the Center for Human Dignity at Family Research Council, will testify today before the Washington State legislature against H.B. 1523. Ms. Grossu will make a case for religious freedom and the right of conscience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Family Research Council.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Mon
|Eric
|5
|Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes...
|Feb 1
|RushFan666
|23
|H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Repr...
|Jan 31
|spud
|2
|Volcanoes Are Probably Mostly Man-made
|Jan 30
|elephant1941
|1
|Obama envisioned a bridge across party lines. I...
|Jan 16
|Democrats for Trump
|4
|Is it time to get rid of the electoral college?
|Dec '16
|coyote505
|3
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|rider
|276,617
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC