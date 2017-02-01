Time to raise state tobacco sale age ...

Time to raise state tobacco sale age to 21

Here's a somber statistic: Each day, roughly 40 Washington kids become new daily smokers, starting a lifetime of deadly addiction. Unless current smoking rates decline, 104,000 Washington kids alive today will die early from tobacco-related illnesses.

