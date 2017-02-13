The Latest: Flynn resigns amid Russia...

The Latest: Flynn resigns amid Russia controversy

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway take their seats before the start of a joint news conference with President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. less National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway take their seats before the start of a joint news conference with President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister ... more National Security Adviser Michael Flynn in the east Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, for a joint news conference with President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Washington's top lawyer uses strategic streak t... Sun circuses 8
the purge. 2017 Sun Role 2
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? Feb 9 Truth and Justice 6
News Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes... Feb 1 RushFan666 23
News H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Repr... Jan 31 spud 2
Volcanoes Are Probably Mostly Man-made Jan 30 elephant1941 1
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,196 • Total comments across all topics: 278,848,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC