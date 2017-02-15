Syrian who worked on nominated film can't attend Oscars

IAZ009>011-019-029-030-MNZ079-087-088-095-096-WIZ017-029-032>034- 041>044-053>055-061-251200- /O.CON.KARX.WW.Y.0010.000000T0000Z-170225T1200Z/ Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Chickasaw-Fayette-Clayton-Wabasha- Olmsted-Winona-Fillmore-Houston-Taylor-Clark-Buffalo-Trempealeau- Jackson-La Crosse-Monroe-Juneau-Adams-Vernon-Crawford-Richland- Grant- Including the cities of Cresco, Decorah, Waukon, New Hampton, Oelwein, Elkader, Wabasha, Rochester, Winona, Preston, Caledonia, Medford, Neillsville, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall, Black River Falls, La Crosse, Sparta, Tomah, Mauston, Friendship, Viroqua, Prairie Du Chien, Richland Center, and Platteville 954 PM CST Fri Feb 24 2017 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * Periods of light to moderate snow will continue late this evening, tapering off from west to east through the night.

