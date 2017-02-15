Syrian who worked on nominated film c...

Syrian who worked on nominated film can't attend Oscars

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

IAZ009>011-019-029-030-MNZ079-087-088-095-096-WIZ017-029-032>034- 041>044-053>055-061-251200- /O.CON.KARX.WW.Y.0010.000000T0000Z-170225T1200Z/ Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Chickasaw-Fayette-Clayton-Wabasha- Olmsted-Winona-Fillmore-Houston-Taylor-Clark-Buffalo-Trempealeau- Jackson-La Crosse-Monroe-Juneau-Adams-Vernon-Crawford-Richland- Grant- Including the cities of Cresco, Decorah, Waukon, New Hampton, Oelwein, Elkader, Wabasha, Rochester, Winona, Preston, Caledonia, Medford, Neillsville, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall, Black River Falls, La Crosse, Sparta, Tomah, Mauston, Friendship, Viroqua, Prairie Du Chien, Richland Center, and Platteville 954 PM CST Fri Feb 24 2017 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * Periods of light to moderate snow will continue late this evening, tapering off from west to east through the night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San... 7 hr woz75 1
News News Pence to address politically potent Republ... 8 hr spocko 4
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? Thu Prophet Atlantis 16
News Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, ... Feb 19 Mikey 2
News Trump, Putin could have meeting before July Feb 16 PUTINs POODLE 10
News Washington's top lawyer uses strategic streak t... Feb 12 circuses 8
the purge. 2017 Feb 12 Role 2
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,933 • Total comments across all topics: 279,148,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC