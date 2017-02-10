Spin Control: Spin Control: Inslee, Ferguson in spotlight as...

Attorney General Bob Ferguson left, speaks about the arrival of Isahaq Ahmed Rabi as Washington Gov. Jay Inslee looks on shortly after Rabi's arrival Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Seattle Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Wash. Rabi was blocked from entry to the U.S. last week due to President Donald Trump's immigration order.

