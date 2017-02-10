Spin Control: Spin Control: Inslee, Ferguson in spotlight as...
Attorney General Bob Ferguson left, speaks about the arrival of Isahaq Ahmed Rabi as Washington Gov. Jay Inslee looks on shortly after Rabi's arrival Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Seattle Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Wash. Rabi was blocked from entry to the U.S. last week due to President Donald Trump's immigration order.
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the purge. 2017
|5 hr
|Role
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Fri
|Taylor
|1
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Thu
|Truth and Justice
|6
|Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes...
|Feb 1
|RushFan666
|23
|H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Repr...
|Jan 31
|spud
|2
|Volcanoes Are Probably Mostly Man-made
|Jan 30
|elephant1941
|1
|Obama envisioned a bridge across party lines. I...
|Jan 16
|Democrats for Trump
|4
