Sea Change: Washington Supreme Court Decision Affects Coastal Energy Projects
The Washington State Supreme Court recently held that two oil terminal facility expansion projects, near coastal waters in Washington State, are subject to review under the Ocean Resources Management Act . ORMA requires the State and local municipal governments to consider the economic benefits of development on Washington's coast together with the State's interests in protecting its coastal habitats and limiting production of fossil fuels when permitting projects that will adversely impact those habitats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Washington's top lawyer uses strategic streak t...
|Sun
|circuses
|8
|the purge. 2017
|Sun
|Role
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Feb 9
|Truth and Justice
|6
|Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes...
|Feb 1
|RushFan666
|23
|H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Repr...
|Jan 31
|spud
|2
|Volcanoes Are Probably Mostly Man-made
|Jan 30
|elephant1941
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC