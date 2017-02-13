Sea Change: Washington Supreme Court Decision Affects Coastal Energy Projects

The Washington State Supreme Court recently held that two oil terminal facility expansion projects, near coastal waters in Washington State, are subject to review under the Ocean Resources Management Act . ORMA requires the State and local municipal governments to consider the economic benefits of development on Washington's coast together with the State's interests in protecting its coastal habitats and limiting production of fossil fuels when permitting projects that will adversely impact those habitats.

