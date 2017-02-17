Restaurants try to take out Trump's i...

Restaurants try to take out Trump's immigration policies

9 hrs ago

On the same day President Trump squared off with the White House press corps, upscale Washington restaurants shuttered to protest his immigration policies. "A Day Without Immigrants" was a general strike held Thursday, with supporters trying to show what they believe would happen if Trump's hardline stance went into effect: drastically fewer immigrants in schools, shopping and working in the nation's major cities.

