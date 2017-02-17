Restaurants try to take out Trump's immigration policies
On the same day President Trump squared off with the White House press corps, upscale Washington restaurants shuttered to protest his immigration policies. "A Day Without Immigrants" was a general strike held Thursday, with supporters trying to show what they believe would happen if Trump's hardline stance went into effect: drastically fewer immigrants in schools, shopping and working in the nation's major cities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|Thu
|PUTINs POODLE
|10
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Wed
|Now_What-
|8
|Washington's top lawyer uses strategic streak t...
|Feb 12
|circuses
|8
|the purge. 2017
|Feb 12
|Role
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes...
|Feb 1
|RushFan666
|23
|H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Repr...
|Jan 31
|spud
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC