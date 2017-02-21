Report: Washington's most common crim...

Report: Washington's most common crime shouldn't be one

The most commonly charged crime in Washington shouldn't be a crime at all, the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union argues in a new report. Taxpayers spend more than $40 million a year to prosecute cases of third-degree driving with a suspended license, the organization found.

