Report: Washington's most common crime shouldn't be one
The most commonly charged crime in Washington shouldn't be a crime at all, the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union argues in a new report. Taxpayers spend more than $40 million a year to prosecute cases of third-degree driving with a suspended license, the organization found.
