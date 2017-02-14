Recent Trump win on China trademark raises ethics questions
In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn upon arrival at the White House in Washington from a trip to Florida. Trump is poised to receive something Tuesday that he had been trying to get from China for more than a decade: trademark rights to his own name.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|1 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|7
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|1 hr
|USA Today
|5
|Washington's top lawyer uses strategic streak t...
|Sun
|circuses
|8
|the purge. 2017
|Feb 12
|Role
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes...
|Feb 1
|RushFan666
|23
|H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Repr...
|Jan 31
|spud
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC