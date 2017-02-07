Rare snow shuts Seattle area schools, cuts power for 100,000
Interstate 90, closed between North Bend and Ellensburg, causes several miles of backed-up traffic at Exit 34 in Washington, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. A snowstorm that blanketed Seattle and western Washington state into Monday morning prompted widespread school closures, flight cancellations and power outages for more than 100,000 electrical utility customers, officials said.
