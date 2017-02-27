Rapists would lose parental rights in Washington under bill - Mon, 27 Feb 2017 PST
A rape victim who becomes pregnant would have an easier time terminating the paternity rights of her attacker under a bill that received near unanimous support in the House on Monday. On a 94-2 vote, lawmakers sent to the Senate a bill that creates a court process to restrict parental rights of a rapist even while establishing child support obligations.
