President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Senators on his...
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Senators on his Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Senators on his Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|11 hr
|Taylor
|1
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Thu
|Truth and Justice
|6
|the purge. 2017
|Thu
|y-que
|1
|Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes...
|Feb 1
|RushFan666
|23
|H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Repr...
|Jan 31
|spud
|2
|Volcanoes Are Probably Mostly Man-made
|Jan 30
|elephant1941
|1
|Obama envisioned a bridge across party lines. I...
|Jan 16
|Democrats for Trump
|4
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC