President Donald Trump signs the Waters of the United States (WOTUS)...
President Donald Trump signs the Waters of the United States executive order, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room in the White House in Washington, which directs the Environmental Protection Agency to withdraw the Waters of the United States rule, which expands the number of waterways that are federally protected under the Clean Water Act.
