Plans to lower Washington's minimum wage could be difficult sell - Thu, 02 Feb 2017 PST
Under Initiative 1433, Washington's minimum wage went up to $11 on Jan. 1, and after annual raises be at $13.50 on Jan. 1, 2020. Under SB 5541 , 5532 and 5530 , the minimum wage would be reduced to $9.53 immediately for some workers, be adjusted for inflation next year and begin the annual increases in I-1433 in 2019.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|3 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|2
|Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes...
|Wed
|RushFan666
|23
|H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Repr...
|Jan 31
|spud
|2
|Volcanoes Are Probably Mostly Man-made
|Jan 30
|elephant1941
|1
|Obama envisioned a bridge across party lines. I...
|Jan 16
|Democrats for Trump
|4
|Is it time to get rid of the electoral college?
|Dec '16
|coyote505
|3
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|rider
|276,617
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC