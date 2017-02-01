Plans to lower Washington's minimum wage could be difficult sell - Thu, 02 Feb 2017 PST

Under Initiative 1433, Washington's minimum wage went up to $11 on Jan. 1, and after annual raises be at $13.50 on Jan. 1, 2020. Under SB 5541 , 5532 and 5530 , the minimum wage would be reduced to $9.53 immediately for some workers, be adjusted for inflation next year and begin the annual increases in I-1433 in 2019.

