Photos from the Washingtonian Inaugural Ball
Guests of the non-partisan affair enjoyed an evening filled with drinking, dining and dancing in the Kogod Courtyard in addition to photo ops, desserts, and entertainment on the third floor. Attendees were also able to explore galleries throughout the museum during the event, which benefitted Revolution Events created a custom portrait wall for the Kogod Gallery, accentuated with dramatic lighting by Atmosphere Lighting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes...
|Wed
|RushFan666
|23
|H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Repr...
|Jan 31
|spud
|2
|Volcanoes Are Probably Mostly Man-made
|Jan 30
|elephant1941
|1
|Obama envisioned a bridge across party lines. I...
|Jan 16
|Democrats for Trump
|4
|Is it time to get rid of the electoral college?
|Dec '16
|coyote505
|3
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|rider
|276,617
|The Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Washington: Th... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Wolf
|51
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC