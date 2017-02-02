Photos from the Washingtonian Inaugural Ball

Guests of the non-partisan affair enjoyed an evening filled with drinking, dining and dancing in the Kogod Courtyard in addition to photo ops, desserts, and entertainment on the third floor. Attendees were also able to explore galleries throughout the museum during the event, which benefitted Revolution Events created a custom portrait wall for the Kogod Gallery, accentuated with dramatic lighting by Atmosphere Lighting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.