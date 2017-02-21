Oscar-viewing guide: What to watch fo...

Oscar-viewing guide: What to watch for at Sunday's Academy Awards

Late-night talk show host, producer and comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the 89th Oscars, airing live from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Sunday on ABC, channel 8, cable 1008.a JEFF LIPSKY/ABC Late-night talk show host, producer and comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the 89th Oscars, airing live from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Sunday on ABC, channel 8, cable 1008.a JEFF LIPSKY/ABC Are you ready to watch Sunday's Oscars? You will be once you've surveyed our Academy Award viewing guide. ABC picked its own late-night TV host to lead this year's ceremony, and you can bet that he'll be reigniting his long-running gag feud with Matt Damon, who's attending as an Oscar nominee for producing best-picture candidate "Manchester By the Sea."

