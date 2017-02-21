Oscar-viewing guide: What to watch for at Sunday's Academy Awards
Late-night talk show host, producer and comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the 89th Oscars, airing live from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Sunday on ABC, channel 8, cable 1008.a JEFF LIPSKY/ABC Late-night talk show host, producer and comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the 89th Oscars, airing live from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Sunday on ABC, channel 8, cable 1008.a JEFF LIPSKY/ABC Are you ready to watch Sunday's Oscars? You will be once you've surveyed our Academy Award viewing guide. ABC picked its own late-night TV host to lead this year's ceremony, and you can bet that he'll be reigniting his long-running gag feud with Matt Damon, who's attending as an Oscar nominee for producing best-picture candidate "Manchester By the Sea."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do Trump supporters care about Reagan?
|20 hr
|inbred Genius
|1
|Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San...
|Sat
|woz75
|1
|News Pence to address politically potent Republ...
|Sat
|spocko
|4
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Feb 23
|Prophet Atlantis
|16
|Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, ...
|Feb 19
|Mikey
|2
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|Feb 16
|PUTINs POODLE
|10
|Washington's top lawyer uses strategic streak t...
|Feb 12
|circuses
|8
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC