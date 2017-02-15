On Tap: Washington brewers open the taps for annual open house event - Thu, 23 Feb 2017 PST

On Tap: Washington brewers open the t...

Breweries across the state again are hosting a slew of special activities for the seventh annual Washington Beer Open House on Saturday. Here's what Spokane-area breweries have planned for the event organized by the Washington Beer Commission : Badass Backyard: Tours from noon to 4 of the half-barrel, home-based brewery in Millwood , which remains in operation though the taproom recently moved to 1415 N. Argonne Road; park in the gravel driveway on the south side of the house.

