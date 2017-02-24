Nominees in main Oscars categories

Nominees in main Oscars categories

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Here are the nominees in key categories for the 89th Academy Awards, to be handed out on Sunday in Hollywood: Millions of viewers around the world will tune in for Tinseltown's biggest night, with Damien Chazelle's romantic musical 'La La Land' pinning its hopes on 14 nominations Denis Villeneuve, "Arrival" Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge" Damien Chazelle, "La La Land" Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea" Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight" Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea" Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge" Ryan Gosling, "La La Land" Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic" Denzel Washington, "Fences" Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight" Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water" Lucas Hedges, "Manchester by the Sea" Dev Patel, "Lion" Michael Shannon, "Nocturnal Animals" "Hell or High Water" - Taylor Sheridan "La La Land" - Damien Chazelle "The Lobster" - Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou "Manchester by the ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? 18 hr Prophet Atlantis 16
News Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, ... Feb 19 Mikey 2
News Trump, Putin could have meeting before July Feb 16 PUTINs POODLE 10
News Washington's top lawyer uses strategic streak t... Feb 12 circuses 8
the purge. 2017 Feb 12 Role 2
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes... Feb 1 RushFan666 23
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,886 • Total comments across all topics: 279,115,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC