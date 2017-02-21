New Orleans driver's blood-alcohol le...

New Orleans driver's blood-alcohol level was three times limit

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

The man accused of driving a truck into a Mardi Gras parade crowd in New Orleans on Saturday had a blood-alcohol level almost three times the legal limit, local police said Sunday. The driver, 25-year-old Neilson Rizzuto, has been charged with two counts of first-degree vehicular negligence resulting in injury, and one count each of reckless operation and hit-and-run driving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Do Trump supporters care about Reagan? 23 hr inbred Genius 1
Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San... Sat woz75 1
News News Pence to address politically potent Republ... Sat spocko 4
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? Feb 23 Prophet Atlantis 16
News Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, ... Feb 19 Mikey 2
News Trump, Putin could have meeting before July Feb 16 PUTINs POODLE 10
News Washington's top lawyer uses strategic streak t... Feb 12 circuses 8
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,273 • Total comments across all topics: 279,181,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC