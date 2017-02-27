Murder suspect mistakenly released from Chicago jail
Authorities determined on Friday that he had already served enough time to be eligible for parole in that case and he was released. Instead, he should have been returned to the Cook County Jail in Chicago as he awaits trial in a murder case, which is unrelated to the armed robbery charges, the Sheriff's office said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do Trump supporters care about Reagan?
|Sun
|inbred Genius
|1
|Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San...
|Feb 25
|woz75
|1
|News Pence to address politically potent Republ...
|Feb 25
|spocko
|4
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Feb 23
|Prophet Atlantis
|16
|Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, ...
|Feb 19
|Mikey
|2
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|Feb 16
|PUTINs POODLE
|10
|Washington's top lawyer uses strategic streak t...
|Feb 12
|circuses
|8
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC