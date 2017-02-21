'Moonlight' wins best picture Oscar in surprise victory as Trump dominates speeches
The story of a young gay black man, which stars actors including Trevante Rhodes and Naomie Harris, was named the best movie of the year by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, though the movie 'La La Land' was initially and erroneously announced as best picture. The drama "Moonlight," which stars actors including Trevante Rhodes, Mahershala Ali, and Janelle MonA e in the story of a young gay black man, won best picture at the Oscars in an upset, a surprise that was even more of one because the film "La La Land" was initially named as best picture before the mistake was discovered.
