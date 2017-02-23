Modern Baseball go on indefinite hiatus
But now the band say they've all been suffering and have announced a break - cancelling their upcoming US tour dates and festival appearances in the process. Guitarist Jake Ewald explains in a statement: "As much as it pains me to say this, we have decided to cancel our upcoming US tour dates and festival appearances to take a break from Modern Baseball for a little while.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metal Hammer.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|6 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|11
|Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, ...
|Feb 19
|Mikey
|2
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|Feb 16
|PUTINs POODLE
|10
|Washington's top lawyer uses strategic streak t...
|Feb 12
|circuses
|8
|the purge. 2017
|Feb 12
|Role
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes...
|Feb 1
|RushFan666
|23
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC