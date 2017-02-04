Meet the Bush-appointed federal judge who halted Trumpa s executive order
U.S. District Judge James L. Robart on Feb. 3 issued a ruling temporarily blocking the enforcement of President Trump's executive order barring entry to the United States for citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries and refugees. "The amicus law professors," Robart said Friday, noting the many groups that waited in his Seattle courtroom to argue for or against a motion to halt President Trump's travel ban.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Fri
|Prophet Atlantis
|2
|Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes...
|Feb 1
|RushFan666
|23
|H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Repr...
|Jan 31
|spud
|2
|Volcanoes Are Probably Mostly Man-made
|Jan 30
|elephant1941
|1
|Obama envisioned a bridge across party lines. I...
|Jan 16
|Democrats for Trump
|4
|Is it time to get rid of the electoral college?
|Dec '16
|coyote505
|3
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|rider
|276,617
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC