Meet the Bush-appointed federal judge who halted Trumpa s executive order

U.S. District Judge James L. Robart on Feb. 3 issued a ruling temporarily blocking the enforcement of President Trump's executive order barring entry to the United States for citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries and refugees. "The amicus law professors," Robart said Friday, noting the many groups that waited in his Seattle courtroom to argue for or against a motion to halt President Trump's travel ban.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.