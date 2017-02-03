Measure aims to end daylight saving time in Washington - Sat, 04 Feb 2017 PST
KOMO reported Republican Jim Honeyford of Sunnyside has introduced a measure that would exercise Washington's right under the Uniform Time Act to opt out of daylight saving time and remain on Pacific Standard Time year round. "I didn't really realize the problems that it creates," Honeyford said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Fri
|Prophet Atlantis
|2
|Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes...
|Feb 1
|RushFan666
|23
|H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Repr...
|Jan 31
|spud
|2
|Volcanoes Are Probably Mostly Man-made
|Jan 30
|elephant1941
|1
|Obama envisioned a bridge across party lines. I...
|Jan 16
|Democrats for Trump
|4
|Is it time to get rid of the electoral college?
|Dec '16
|coyote505
|3
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|rider
|276,617
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC