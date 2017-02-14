Man who saved more than 200 Jewish Americans deserves medal, congressmen say
Man who saved more than 200 Jewish Americans deserves medal, congressmen say Tenn man credited with saving the lives of more than 200 Jewish Americans during World War II. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lMtvWi A handout picture made available by Jerusalem's Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum, shows an undated picture from the family album of Master Sergeant Roddie Edmonds, an American prisoner of war who was named by Israel as "Righteous Among The Nations" on December 2, 2015 for having saved Jewish inmates from being killed by German Nazis in a camp during the Second World War.
